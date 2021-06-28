Fort Worth announces city’s Independence Day closing schedule

Published on June 28, 2021

Most city offices, including City Hall, will be closed Monday, July 5, as part of the Independence Day holiday weekend. Emergency services will be available as usual.

Solid Waste Services

There will be no changes in garbage, recycle, yard waste or bulk collection schedules. The Environmental Collection Center and the drop-off stations will be closed July 4-5. If you have questions or need assistance, call 817-392-1234.

Library

All Fort Worth Library locations and their book drops will be closed July 4-5.

Animal Shelter

The main Animal Care & Adoption Center and North Animal Campus are closed July 4-5. PetSmart Adoption Centers will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4, and regular hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., July 5.

Park & Recreation

Most community centers and Haws Athletic Center will be closed July 4-5; however, Victory Forest and Chisholm Trail community centers will be open both days. Golf courses, McLeland Tennis Center and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden will be open both days. Log Cabin Village will be closed both days. Forest Park and Marine Park swimming pools will be open on July 4 but closed on July 5.

Water Department

To access the Water Department’s automated system for payments and account inquiries or to report an emergency, call the 24-hour call center at 817-392-4477

Transportation

Trinity Metro will operate on a holiday schedule. View a detailed list of bus routes affected by this schedule.

City Council

The next City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 3.

