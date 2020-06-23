Job posting: Want to work where Davey Crockett fought?

How would you like to work at a Texas landmark known the world over? One catch. You’d better remember where you work. Welcome Wilson, Jr., chairman of the Alamo Trust, Inc., Board of Trustees announced the formation of a search committee to recommend a replacement for Douglass W. McDonald, who has informed the board of his intention not to renew his current contract, which expires Sept. 30, 2020.



“Doug began his work at the Alamo almost four years ago. During this time, he has managed a complicated project and has overseen the Alamo during unprecedented times,” Wilson said. “On behalf of the Alamo Board of Trustees, I want to express our deep gratitude for Doug McDonald’s years of leadership. We appreciate the enthusiasm and passion Doug has devoted to the Alamo, and we all understand Doug’s desire to devote more of his time and energy to his family and travel.



“Doug McDonald has many accomplishments at the Alamo that he can point to with pride, not the least of which is the outstanding team he has assembled,” Wilson said.



McDonald said, “It has been a true honor to serve at one of the most important historic sites in the world. I came to Texas believing this is one of the most important projects in the United States and that the history told here should be told correctly in a world-class setting. The men who died at the Alamo are Texas Heroes, the women who survived the battle are heroines, and the people who lived at the Alamo for centuries are the foundation of everything Texan.



“I am proud of what we have accomplished and believe in the vision of the Alamo Plan and all it will do for Texas. Today however, is a day to look to the future, the future of the Alamo, and Kay and my future,” McDonald said. “Five years ago, my wife Kay and I made plans to travel, spend time on our farm raising cattle, and with our family. Deferring these plans to serve at the Alamo has been a wonderful experience.”



The Board of Trustees, in consult with the General Land Office, is launching a wide-ranging search for new leadership who will help us emphasize Texas’ struggle for independence, telling the story of heroism and bravery at the Alamo to the world. The posting will be published in the near future on the Alamo website at https://www.thealamo.org/jobs/index.html.