Join the Main Street Bridge ribbon cutting on July 17

City of Fort Worth
🕐 2 min read

Published on July 12, 2021

Be among the first to travel across the Main Street Bridge, the second of three V-pier bridges on Panther Island, following a ribbon-cutting celebration at 9 a.m. July 17.

The celebration will be held, rain or shine, at the intersection of Northeast Seventh and North Main streets. Just look for the Fort Worth Herd, who will join the celebration. On-street parking is available on North Main Street between Northeast Sixth and Northeast Seventh streets.

Speakers will include District 2 Councilmember Carlos Flores; G.K. Maenius, Tarrant County administrator and Trinity River Vision Authority chairman; Anette Landeros, president of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and Mayor Mattie Parker.

In addition to the Fort Worth Herd, entertainment will be provided by Mariachi Real de Alvarez and Fort Worth Ballet Folklorico.

After the ribbon is cut, a procession of antique automobiles, bicyclists and pedestrians will travel across the bridge. Everyone is invited to take part in the procession.

The Main Street Bridge was opened to traffic on June 28 and followed a ribbon cutting at the White Settlement Bridge in May.

The Henderson Street Bridge, the third bridge in the series, is targeted for opening in late summer. The three bridges are part of a $1.17 billion project to create Panther Island by cutting a bypass between the two forks of the Trinity River as a way to control river flooding.

Photo: The Main Street Bridge is the second of three innovative V-pier bridges to accommodate traffic.

City of Fort Worth

