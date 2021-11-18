JPS Health Network names Duncan as president, CEO

The JPS Board of Managers on Nov. 18 announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Duncan as the Administrator for the Tarrant County Hospital District, to serve in the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for JPS Health Network, effective January 1, 2022. The move follows outgoing president and CEO Robert Earley’s retirement announcement two weeks ago.

“It is a testament to the strength of JPS that we found the right person to lead the health network into the future within our own ranks,” said Dr. Charles Webber, chairman of the JPS Board of Managers. “Dr. Duncan has been a steadfast champion of providing our community with the care they need and deserve, and I look forward to her leadership.”

Duncan currently serves as the network’s Chief Operating Officer, and has been with JPS for five years. In that time, she has been responsible for transforming the community health network of medical homes and clinics, and most recently has steered the implementation of the JPS Future Plan, the bond-supported development of healthcare services and sites throughout the county.

“JPS is on the right track, and Dr. Duncan has been an integral part of that,” said Dorothy DeBose, incoming chair of the JPS Board of Managers. “We are fortunate to have a leader of her caliber ready to continue the great work we’ve already seen. We will work closely with her to design a succession plan for the organization that recognizes the current need for stability while continuing JPS’ growth.”

“I am both humbled and honored to serve as CEO of such a highly esteemed and accomplished healthcare system,” said Duncan. “JPS is well positioned to lead the transformation of healthcare delivery in Tarrant County and to improve lives within the many communities we serve. I look forward to working alongside a committed Board, a strong executive and leadership team and an amazing JPS team.”