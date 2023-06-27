Judge hears testimony in bishop-nun dispute, could rule next week

After hearing more than five hours of legal arguments and testimony Tuesday in the contentious civil case involving Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson and an order of nuns in Arlington, 67th District Court Judge Don Cosby declined to issue a ruling.

Cosby said he will consider the arguments made by attorneys for the nuns and the bishop and issue a ruling as early as next week.

Attorneys for the bishop argued that the judge should dismiss the case because the dispute centers on a matter involving the Catholic Church and not civil court.

The nuns filed a $1 million lawsuit against Olson, charging that he overstepped his authority and invaded their privacy by confiscating a cellphone and other electronic devices belonging to Rev. Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach and making a copy of all the information.

The nuns further charge that the bishop also defamed them with allegations of use of illegal drugs and abuse of prescription medicine by Gerlach, who suffers from a chronic medical condition that has kept her wheelchair-bound and dependent on a feeding tube and a central catheter.

The nuns’ attorney, Matthew Bobo, told the judge he has jurisdiction in the matter due to personal property rights and other civil matters.

The lawsuit is the result of an investigation by Olson of a report that Gerlach violated her vow of chastity and the Sixth Commandment.

Testimony and an audio recording played before a packed courtroom focused on bombshell conversations about the purported nature of the relationship between Gerlach and an out-of-state priest.

In the audio recording, she acknowledged a relationship with a priest but argued under questioning by Olson that it was only “on the phone.”

Olson said his investigation has determined that she is guilty of the allegations and he dismissed her from the monastery.

He also admitted that he rejected the attorneys she selected to represent her in canonical proceedings on the matter and said it was his right to do so.

Meanwhile, a lay-led petition is being circulated in an effort to have Olson removed as bishop.