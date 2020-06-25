Junior League of Fort Worth makes grant to Methodist Justice Ministry

Methodist Justice Ministry (MJM) says the Junior League of Fort Worth has awarded a grant to MJM to support the Safe Home Program that provides women and their children who have been impacted by family violence and abuse a safe and healthy home environment.

Founded in 1929, the Junior League of Fort Worth Inc. is a charitable nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective actions and leadership of trained volunteers.

Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.



MJM is a law firm that focuses on a specific need – women and children who are victims of domestic violence, neglect and abuse.



MJM’s support, however, does not end when a judgment or injunction is issued. Instead, the staff at MJM continue to support its clients as they learn to live a life free of violence and fear and reconstruct their network and independence.



“The ongoing services that MJM offers through our Safe Home Program is paramount in helping break the generational cycle of abuse and go on to live a life of independence and stability for themselves and their children,” The Rev. Brooks Harrington, Legal Director at MJM, said in the announcement.

Harrington said the Junior League Community Grant will allow MJM to provide valuable necessities that will prevent women and children returning to their abuser due to financial hardships.



The mission of the Methodist Justice Ministry is to provide light and hope to families that have experienced neglect and domestic violence by providing free legal representation and ongoing support to ensure that the children are with a caring and protective caregiver and the women can lead a life without the fear of violence and abuse.

http://methodistjusticeministry.org

www.juniorleaguefw.org

– FWBP Staff