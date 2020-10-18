74 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Government Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens
Government

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

By AP News
Supreme Court

Other News

Government

Gov. Greg Abbott picks Rebeca Huddle for Texas Supreme Court vacancy

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff, The Texas Tribune Oct. 15, 2020 "Gov. Greg Abbott picks Rebeca...
Read more
Government

Canada police say who killed 9-year-old girl 36 years ago

AP News -
By ROB GILLIES Associated PressTORONTO (AP) — Canadian police announced Thursday that they have identified the person who killed a 9-year-old girl...
Read more
Government

Travis County district attorney’s office disputes part of Ken Paxton’s defense of bribery allegations

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff and Shannon Najmabadi, The Texas Tribune Oct. 7, 2020 "Travis County...
Read more
Government

Carrollton mayoral candidate arrested for fraudulently obtaining mail-in ballots

Texas Tribune -
By Alex Samuels, The Texas Tribune Oct. 8, 2020 "Carrollton mayoral candidate arrested for...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trump’s policy, blocked by a lower court, to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census count that will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives.

Never in U.S. history have immigrants been excluded from the population count that determines how House seats, and by extension Electoral College votes, are divided among the states, a three-judge federal count said in September when it held Trump’s policy illegal.

The justices put the case on a fast track, setting arguments for Nov. 30. A decision is expected by the end of the year or early in January, when Trump has to report census numbers to the House.

Trump’s high court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, could take part in the case if, as seems likely, she is confirmed by then.
Last year, the court by a 5-4 vote barred Trump from adding a census question asking people about their citizenship. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month, was part of that slim majority. Barrett would take Ginsburg’s seat.

“President Trump has repeatedly tried — and failed — to weaponize the census for his attacks on immigrant communities. The Supreme Court rejected his attempt last year and should do so again,” said American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Dale Ho, representing a coalition of immigrant advocacy groups that challenged Trump’s plan in court.
Trump left it to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, to figure out how many immigrants are not living legally in each state.
The outcome of the census case could affect the distribution of political power for the next 10 years. The census also helps determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding annually.

The administration told the court that the president retains “discretion to exclude illegal aliens from the apportionment based on their immigration status.”
Trump’s violation of federal law is “not particularly close or complicated,” the ACLU said in a court filing arguing that the court shouldn’t hear the case.

The Supreme Court separately allowed the administration to end the actual census count this week, blocking a court order that would have kept the count going until the end of the month.

The court did not take action on two other administration appeals of controversial policies on asylum seekers and the border wall that also were ruled illegal by lower courts.
Since early last year, the administration has made asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, which has forced tens of thousands of people to return to Mexico.

Known informally as “Remain in Mexico,” the policy became a key pillar of the administration’s response to a surge of asylum-seeking families from Central America at the southern border. It also drew criticism for having people wait in dangerous cities.
The administration also is appealing a ruling that the administration can’t spend more than Congress authorized for border security. After Congress refused to give Trump all the money he wanted for the wall, he declared a national emergency at the border and Defense Department officials transferred billions of dollars to the project.
Lower courts sided with states and environmental groups that challenged the transfer as a violation of the Constitution’s provision giving Congress the power to determine spending. A separate suit from members of Congress also is making its way to the court.
The justices blocked the court rulings in both the asylum seekers and border wall cases, leaving the policies in effect. Arguments wouldn’t heard before next year and the issues would have much less significance if Joe Biden were to become president. He could rescind Trump’s policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, for example.

Previous articleTexas hits nearly 17 million registered voters for November election
Next articleNo.. 17 SMU beats Tulane 37-34 in OT to improve to 5-0

Latest News

Government

Texas hits nearly 17 million registered voters for November election

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune Oct. 16, 2020 "Texas hits nearly 17 million...
Read more
Government

Two key Texas counties — Democratic stronghold Harris and traditionally red Denton — are setting early voting records

Texas Tribune -
By Mandi Cai, Juan Pablo Garnham and Alex Samuel, The Texas Tribune Oct. 17, 2020
Read more
Government

State-of-the-art technology helps improve Fort Worth traffic flow

FWBP Staff -
Traffic signal timing is an essential part of arterial management because it directly affects congestion, travel time, air quality and safety and...
Read more
Government

Public meeting on natural area in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
Learn about the city’s work with the Trust for Public Land to help identify and prioritize natural areas for conservation at a...
Read more
Government

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $3.1 trillion

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3.1...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101