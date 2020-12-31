38 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, December 31, 2020
Pastor Kyev Tatum appointed to advisory board by Tarrant County DA

FWBP Staff
Pastor Kyev Tatum, Sr. of the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church speaks to the media at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Pastor Tatum declared a need for a federal consent decree in the city to stop police killings of African-Americans. He joined around 50 other pastors and community leaders in the church sanctuary. "We are at a crossroads, we have lost trust in our police department and we are in need of federal consent decree in Fort Worth," said Tatum. (Tommy Noel/Staff photographer)

Pastor Kyev Tatum of the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth and president of the Ministers Justice Coalition of Texas has been appointed by District Attorney Sharen Wilson to serve on her training advisory board for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

According to the TCOLE website, the purpose and function of the advisory board is to serve the training provider by providing guidance in the establishment of curriculum, training needs, frequency and location of courses, standards for admission to training programs, class size, attendance requirements, and retention. This includes policies and procedures, as well as confirmation of compliance with TCOLE rules and other regulations.

Tatum is a graduate of the College of Public Health and Community Service at the University of North Texas with a degree in criminal justice.

He has served on many local, state and federal advisory boards including the executive boards for the Texas Education Service Center, Region XIII, the Texas Interagency Council for the Elimination of Disproportionality and Disparities, Tarrant County Truancy Advisory Committee, the Fort Worth Chief of Police Policy Advisory Committee, and White House Ally for the Obama Administration’s My Brother’s Keeper Initiative.

