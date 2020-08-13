Learn about the Fort Worth 2021 City Budget

Interested in learning about the Fort Worth 2021 City Budget?

A series of town halls to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2021 city budget are planned. The first three meetings will take place starting this Monday.

Council District 9

Join Councilmember Ann Zadeh and City Manager David Cooke at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 via Webex. Meeting number: 126 667 0832. Password: sgWk9UWJ6R6

Council District 8

Join Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray, Cooke and Police Chief Ed Kraus at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Fort Worth City Hall, 200 Texas St. The town hall will also be online.

Council District 5

Join Councilmember Gyna Bivens and guests Cooke, Park & Recreation Director Richard Zavala, Transportation & Public Works Director William Johnson and Kraus at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at City Hall. The town hall will also be online.

For a list of other meetings that are scheduled, visit FortWorthTexas.gov/2021Budget.

Not sure which council district you live in? Find out on OneAddress.

All town hall meetings are available on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch a meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Residents can provide feedback on the proposed budget via email. During each of the meetings, ask questions via phone or text at 817-682-6039.