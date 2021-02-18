Limited bottled water available for Fort Worth residents

Limited bottled water available for residents who do not have water service Residents in a large part of north Fort Worth continue to be affected by a boil water notice https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/news/2021/02/Water-Boil-Notice related to a treatment plant that was impacted by this week’s storm. Other customers might be experiencing water shutoffs because of water main breaks and repairs.

To assist residents who are without consumable water, four Fort Worth fire stations are open to distribute water in the impacted area:

Station 9, 2575 Polaris Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137.

Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137.

Station 37, 4721 Ray White Road, Keller, TX 76248.

Station 38, 13280 Park Vista Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76248.

Residents can also pick up water at this school location:

Trinity Springs Middle School (Keller ISD), 3350 Keller Hicks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244.

The utility realizes many affected customers have no water to boil and others have no power to boil the water. They are working to secure additional water for distribution as quickly as possible. Additional locations will be added. Continue to check the city’s website for updates. You can also call 817-392-1234 for additional water distribution locations. Because supplies are limited, each household is limited to one case.

Distribution at all sites will begin Wednesday, February 17 from 5 – 7 p.m. or until they run out. Starting Thursday, February 18 distribution will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will continue as long as supplies last.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Fort Worth will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption.