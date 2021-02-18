26 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Search
Home Government

Limited bottled water available for Fort Worth residents

FWBP Staff
bubbles going upwards on a body of water
Photo by Jong Marshes on Unsplash

Limited bottled water available for residents who do not have water service Residents in a large part of north Fort Worth continue to be affected by a boil water notice https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/news/2021/02/Water-Boil-Notice related to a treatment plant that was impacted by this week’s storm. Other customers might be experiencing water shutoffs because of water main breaks and repairs.

To assist residents who are without consumable water, four Fort Worth fire stations are open to distribute water in the impacted area:

  • Station 9, 2575 Polaris Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137.
  • Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137.
  • Station 37, 4721 Ray White Road, Keller, TX 76248.
  • Station 38, 13280 Park Vista Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76248.
  • Residents can also pick up water at this school location:
  • Trinity Springs Middle School (Keller ISD), 3350 Keller Hicks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244.

The utility realizes many affected customers have no water to boil and others have no power to boil the water. They are working to secure additional water for distribution as quickly as possible. Additional locations will be added. Continue to check the city’s website for updates. You can also call 817-392-1234 for additional water distribution locations. Because supplies are limited, each household is limited to one case.

Distribution at all sites will begin Wednesday, February 17 from 5 – 7 p.m. or until they run out. Starting Thursday, February 18 distribution will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will continue as long as supplies last.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Fort Worth will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption.

Previous article🔒 Robert Francis: Looking for heroes? This one has a familiar face
Next articleBrandon Badgley
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,347FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.