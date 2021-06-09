Lockheed Martin awarded $137.7M contract for work primarily in Fort Worth

Lockheed Martin Corp. has been awarded a $137.7 million modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract.

This modification adds scope to provide continued support services, including program management, non-recurring unique requirements, and training in support of increment five integration of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers into the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth (60%); and an undisclosed locations outside the continental U.S. (40%). The work is expected to be completed in July 2021. FMS funds in the amount of $137,680,806 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.