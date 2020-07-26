92.1 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Longtime Texas Appeals Court justice killed in car wreck

By AP News
DALLAS (AP) — A longtime Texas Appeals Court justice was killed in a car crash Saturday night after his vehicle and another were struck by an intoxicated driver, authorities said.


Justice David L. Bridges died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 30 in Royse City after his vehicle and another were struck by another car traveling the wrong way, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Police said the driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong way, 32-year-old Megan Smith of Royse City, was intoxicated and was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. She was later booked into the Hunt County jail on an intoxication manslaughter charge. No bail amount was listed for her in online jail records Sunday afternoon.
Bridges, 65, was elected to the 5th District Court of Appeals in 1996. The Dallas County Republican Party said Sunday it was “heartbroken” by Bridges’ death. The district serves Collin, Dallas, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties.
“His life was an example that we should all strive to follow,” County GOP Chairman Rodney Anderson said in a statement.

