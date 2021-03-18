🔒 Matthew McConaughey is flirting with a run for governor. But his politics remain a mystery.

by Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune.
The Austin-based actor Matthew McConaughey is again making headlines for flirting with a run for Texas governor — and this time he says he is serious about the possibility. Belying the hubbub, though, is something activists have increasingly buzzed about: Little is known about McConaughey’s politics, or at least his partisanship. State voting records show […]
Want to Read More?
FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more.
Already an Insider? log in