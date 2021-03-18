50.8 F
🔒 Matthew McConaughey is flirting with a run for governor. But his politics remain a mystery.

Patrick Svitek
Actor Matthew McConaughey spoke at the March For Our Lives rally in Austin in 2018, calling for banning assault weapons for civilians, restricting high-capacity magazines and strengthening background checks. Credit: Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

by Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune.

The Austin-based actor Matthew McConaughey is again making headlines for flirting with a run for Texas governor — and this time he says he is serious about the possibility. Belying the hubbub, though, is something activists have increasingly buzzed about: Little is known about McConaughey’s politics, or at least his partisanship. State voting records show […]

Patrick Svitek

