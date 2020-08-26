Mayor extends mask ordinance, disaster declaration

Mayor Betsy Price on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration in response to Hurricane Laura, and the City Council extended the declaration for 60 days.

As part of the declaration, the city will implement its Emergency Operational Plan to assist in sheltering evacuees in the path of the storm. At the request of the state, Fort Worth has been asked to provide sheltering to displaced residents and assist in disaster relief and recovery. To ensure proper social distancing due to COVID-19, evacuees will be housed in a local hotel.

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall on Wednesday as a possible Category 3 hurricane.

Mandatory evacuations across the Texas Coast and disaster conditions throughout a large portion of Texas have prompted thousands of Texans to relocate for safety.

Mask ordinance extended

In addition, City Council further extended the Mayor’s executive order for the city’s mask requirement through Dec. 1.

Tarrant County issued a similar order on Tuesday that extends its order through Nov. 30.

Businesses are required to adopt a Health and Safety Policy that requires employees and patrons to wear face coverings. Businesses that don’t comply could face a fine of up to $500.

The order does not include churches, which are exempt under a previous order by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Besides wearing face coverings, residents are asked to maintain social distancing of at least six feet from others when they’re outside of their own homes.