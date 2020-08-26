90.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Government Mayor extends mask ordinance, disaster declaration
Government

Mayor extends mask ordinance, disaster declaration

By FWBP Staff
green and white striped textile
Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Council Report: TRWD to delay planned ordinance changes

FWBP Staff -
By Marice Richter and Robert Francis   Pushback from the city of Fort Worth, landowners, real estate developers and...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth company adds New York cookie manufacturer to portfolio

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth-based Parker Products, a provider of inclusions and other specialty ingredients for the baking, dairy, beverage, confectionery, RTE and snack, and...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: The burgers of Fort Worth’s past and your future

Robert Francis -
It’s Burger Week in Fort Worth and not only is my mouth watering, but it got me to thinking about burgers of...
Read more
Culture

Community history workshop series

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth Public Library and The Center for Texas Studies at TCU have announced the dates an...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Mayor Betsy Price on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration in response to Hurricane Laura, and the City Council extended the declaration for 60 days.

As part of the declaration, the city will implement its Emergency Operational Plan to assist in sheltering evacuees in the path of the storm. At the request of the state, Fort Worth has been asked to provide sheltering to displaced residents and assist in disaster relief and recovery. To ensure proper social distancing due to COVID-19, evacuees will be housed in a local hotel. 

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall on Wednesday as a possible Category 3 hurricane.

Mandatory evacuations across the Texas Coast and disaster conditions throughout a large portion of Texas have prompted thousands of Texans to relocate for safety.

Mask ordinance extended

In addition, City Council further extended the Mayor’s executive order for the city’s mask requirement through Dec. 1.

Tarrant County issued a similar order on Tuesday that extends its order through Nov. 30.

Businesses are required to adopt a Health and Safety Policy that requires employees and patrons to wear face coverings. Businesses that don’t comply could face a fine of up to $500.

The order does not include churches, which are exempt under a previous order by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Besides wearing face coverings, residents are asked to maintain social distancing of at least six feet from others when they’re outside of their own homes.

Previous articleCouncil Report: TRWD to delay planned ordinance changes
Next articleBell Air Show make it a drive-in experience
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Day 2 at GOP convention: a first lady, a pardon, Pompeo

AP News -
By STEVE PEOPLES, MICHELLE L. PRICE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump portrayed...
Read more
Government

Council Report: TRWD to delay planned ordinance changes

FWBP Staff -
By Marice Richter and Robert Francis   Pushback from the city of Fort Worth, landowners, real estate developers and...
Read more
Government

China, US discuss economic coordination in trade meeting

AP News -
By JOE McDONALD AP Business WriterBEIJING (AP) — U.S. and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their countries' economic policies during...
Read more
Education

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

AP News -
By SARAH RANKIN and ELANA SCHOR Associated Press RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he...
Read more
Government

GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

AP News -
By STEVE PEOPLES, MICHELLE L. PRICE and ZEKE MILLER Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Two of the Republican Party's rising stars, both people...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101