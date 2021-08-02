Mayor Parker launches podcast

Published on August 02, 2021

Listen now to the new podcast hosted by Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

“Go Time in Fort Worth with Mayor Mattie Parker” gives residents the opportunity to join Mayor Parker in discussions about city issues, projects and current events and meet Fort Worth interesting residents.

A fan of podcasts herself, Parker plans to use the podcasting format as a way to get information into the hands of residents with busy schedules.

The weekly show will have two kinds of episodes: shorter “Fort Worth Focus” episodes that cover specific city-related topics, and longer interview episodes where Parker talks with people innovating and achieving in Fort Worth.

Learn more and listen to the first episode online, where you can also submit suggestions for guests of the program. Listen and subscribe to the podcast on a variety of streaming services, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and Spotify.