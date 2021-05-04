Wednesday, May 5, 2021
64 F
Fort Worth
Mayoral, District 7 runoff candidates in Thursday forum

City of Fort Worth

Published on May 04, 2021

Texas A&M University, Texas A&M School of Law and Camp Bowie District invite residents to tune in for a livestreaming event of a Fort Worth Mayoral and District 7 Council Candidate Forum.

The moderated forum features a Q&A with Fort Worth mayoral and District 7 runoff election candidates on issues facing the community. Topics include economic development, workforce development, community issues and the future of Fort Worth.

The forum at 6:30 p.m. May 6 will be livestreamed on Camp Bowie District’s Facebook and Instagram. 

City of Fort Worth

