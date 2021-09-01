MedStar headquarters hosting pop-up vaccination clinic on Friday

Published on September 01, 2021

MedStar is holding a community vaccine clinic from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at MedStar headquarters, 2900 Alta Mere Drive.

First-dose vaccinations will be available to anyone 18 years and older, and second-dose vaccinations will be offered to anyone 12 years and older. Parents must accompany minors and present proof of age documentation. Third-dose booster shots are available to patients meeting the qualifying conditions.

Both insured and uninsured patients are eligible to receive a vaccination. Preregistration is recommended.

