94.8 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Government

Memorial set in Houston for slain Texas soldier

By AP News
People gathered at a mural and memorial honoring Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén at Noah's Art at 3604 Hemphill St. in Fort Worth on Monday, July 6. Photo by Robert Francis

Other News

Government

Former Star-Telegram reporter named communications officer at District Attorney’s office

FWBP Staff -
Anna Tinsley Williams, a veteran reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, has been named communications officer for the...
Read more
Government

Ex-Dallas cop appeals murder conviction in neighbor’s death

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for a white former Dallas police officer have filed an appeal of her murder conviction in the killing...
Read more
Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs, arrested in Fort Worth

AP News -
By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports WriterANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Read more
Entertainment

How an arrest upended filming of ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

AP News -
By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated PressNEW YORK (AP) — The filmmakers behind "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" moved quickly when Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


HOUSTON (AP) — A memorial for a slain Texas soldier has been scheduled more than three months after she was killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood, an attorney for the family announced Tuesday.


The service is set for Friday at the same field on which Vanessa Guillen once played soccer as a high school athlete, Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam said in a news release. The Catholic service will run from noon to 8 p.m. at Cesar E. Chavez High School in Houston.
It will be open to the public and will also be streamed online.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22, and Army officials confirmed July 6 that her remains had been found. Investigators said she was bludgeoned to death on base by a fellow soldier, who later killed himself, according to a federal complaint.


Civilian Cecily Aguilar, 22, is charged with a federal count of conspiracy to destroy evidence in helping dispose of the body. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Bell County Jail.
Guillen’s death is under investigation by Army officials. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy ordered an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following Guillen’s slaying.

Previous articleLillard pours in 61 to lift Blazers past Mavs, 134-131
Next articleNew Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Fort Worth City Council takes first look at $782M 2021 budget

FWBP Staff -
The City Council got its first look at a proposed $782 million fiscal 2021 general fund budget Tuesday at the Fort Worth City Council...
Read more
Government

Former Star-Telegram reporter named communications officer at District Attorney’s office

FWBP Staff -
Anna Tinsley Williams, a veteran reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, has been named communications officer for the...
Read more
Government

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

AP News -
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris...
Read more
Government

In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not about to blink.The Democratic leader has been here before,...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth City Council to discuss possible expansion of Tourism District

FWBP Staff -
Here are some key issues under discussion and actions to be taken at the Tuesday, Aug. 11 Fort Worth City Council Work...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101