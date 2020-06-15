Monday last day to register to vote in primary runoff, Crime Control District

Monday, June 15 is the last day to register to vote in the July 14 joint city and primary runoff election. It is also the last day for a voter to make a change of address that will be effective for the election.

Fort Worth voters will cast ballots on whether to continue the city’s Crime Control and Prevention District, which provides revenue from a ½-cent sales tax dedicated to funding programs aimed at reducing and preventing crime in Fort Worth.

The district was established in 1995 following high crime rates that occurred in the late 1980s. Since the district was created in 1995, the city’s population has grown by 93%. During that same period, the number of Part I crimes (murder, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft and arson) per 100,000 residents has gone down by 63%, according to a City of Fort Worth news release.

To learn more about voter registration and voting locations, visit one of these election websites:

Some other dates to keep in mind: