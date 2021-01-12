The Latest: More names preparing to enter Fort Worth Mayor’s race

Official filing for the race for mayor of Fort Worth has not yet opened, but the list of interested parties is growing.

The latest: Mattie Parker, CEO of Fort Worth Cradle to Career, a 501c3 – the Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3). The Tarrant To & Through Partnership aims to ensure more Tarrant County students obtain a postsecondary credential and that each student has the training and skills they need to thrive in today’s workforce.

Previously, she was Chief of Staff for the Mayor and City Council. Parker said she has been asked to run.

Mattie Parker

“I’m discussing this now with my family and will make a decision soon,” she said in an email.

On Monday, Jan. 11, District 3 Councilman Brian Byrd announced he is running. Byrd was elected as council member May 6, 2017.

Deborah Peoples, the Tarrant County Democratic chairwoman who ran against Mayor Betsy Price in the last election, has announced her candidacy, and District 9 Councilmember Ann Zadeh has indicated she will run.

Last week, expected candidate Dee J. Kelly Jr. announced he would not run for mayor of Fort Worth.

“I will not be a candidate for Mayor this May,” Kelly said in a letter sent to friends.

Filing for the May 1 municipal elections begins Jan. 13 and continues through Feb. 12.