NCTCOG seeking input on transportation

NCTCOG to Provide Update on COVID-19, funding Initiatives

The North Central Texas Council of Governments is conducting an online input opportunity beginning June 8 to provide residents the chance to comment on a series of transportation initiatives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Public comments will be accepted online through July 7.



NCTCOG staff has provided information related to performance measures outlining the impacts of COVID-19 on the transportation system at www.nctcog.org/input

COVID-19 has had an unprecedented effect on travel behavior in North Texas, decreasing freeway congestion and toll road transactions, while improving air quality and increasing bike-pedestrian activity, NCTCOG said.

The pandemic has also affected transit operations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Staff will post information related to long-term effects as well as provide a list of transit providers allocated funding by the Federal Transit Administration’s Urbanized Area Formula Program through the Fiscal Year 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

In addition to tracking COVID-19 effects, NCTCOG staff has been working on many planning initiatives, including funding partnerships with cities in Southeast Dallas County for roadway improvements as well as modifications to the Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP).

The UPWP identifies transportation- and air quality-related planning tasks to be carried out by NCTCOG as the metropolitan planning organization. Information on both initiatives will be posted for public review and comment.

Finally, staff will provide an overview of an energy reporting requirement submitted to the State Energy Conservation Office each year. Details will include energy management resources and training sessions, as well as data from the Fiscal Year 2019 report.

Information on Clean Air Action Day, the Map Your Experience tool, the Regional Smoking Vehicle Program and vehicle incentive opportunities will also be highlighted.

North Texans can comment on the aforementioned topics through July 7 at www.nctcog.org/input

To request printed copies of the information, call (817) 608-2365 or email cbaylor@nctcog.org

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit, and coordinating for sound regional development.



NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 238 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 22 school districts, and 31 special districts.

For more information on the NCTCOG Transportation Department, visit www.nctcog.org/trans

The Regional Transportation Council (RTC) of the North Central Texas Council of Governments has served as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for regional transportation planning in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1974.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area includes Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties. The RTC’s 44 members include local elected or appointed officials from the metropolitan area and representatives from each of the area’s transportation providers.

