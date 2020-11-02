Neighborhoods, USA Conference in Fort Worth goes virtual Published on November 02, 2020 Workshop proposals are due Nov. …

Published on November 02, 2020
As many as 800 neighborhood and nonprofit leaders and city staff from throughout the United States are expected to participate in the virtual Neighborhoods, USA 2021 Conference, May 19-22. The event is being hosted by Fort Worth’s Community Engagement Office.
The theme of the virtual conference is “Steering Neighborhoods Forward.” Eight Neighborhood Pride Tours showcasing local neighborhoods will be prerecorded, and more than 80 workshops will be offered, featuring more than a dozen keynote speakers and panelists.
Nonprofit organizations, businesses, neighborhood leaders and others are encouraged to submit a proposal to present a workshop. Workshop proposals are due Nov. 12.
The National Neighborhood Awards will be presented virtually during the conference.
Business sponsorship information is available by contacting Catherine Huckaby.
To learn more about the Neighborhoods, USA 2021 Conference, email the Community Engagement Office.