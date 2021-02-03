Noakes sworn in as new police chief in Fort Worth

Neil Noakes was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Fort Worth on Tuesday during the City Council meeting.

Noakes has been deputy chief of the Fort Worth Police Department since 2019. He joined the Fort Worth Police Department in 2000.

Noakes has a master of science degree in criminal justice and criminology from Texas Christian University and a bachelor degree in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University.

Noakes replaces Chief Ed Kraus, who announced his retirement in July 2020.