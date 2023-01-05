New DA Sorrells names Catalano as top assistant

Veteran prosecutor and criminal court judge Robb Catalano has been selected as Tarrant County First Assistant Criminal District Attorney.

In this role, Catalano will oversee management of the department and assist strategic planning, newly-installed Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells announced Thursday.

“I’m excited to bring someone with Robb’s level of experience and knowledge into the district attorney’s office,” Sorrells said in a statement. “I want to thank him for his sacrifice in giving up his judgeship to join me and continue serving the citizens of Tarrant County.

Catalano has served as judge of Criminal District Court No. 3 since 2011 but resigned from the position to join the Tarrant County district attorney’s office. Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint his replacement.

Catalano, 52, had formerly worked as a federal and Tarrant County prosecutor. He is a master fellow of the Eldon B. Mahon Inn of Court, a fellow of the Tarrant County Bar Foundation and a chairman of the Tarrant County Juvenile Services Committee.

Robb Catalano

“The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office has always been a special place to me,” Catalano said in a statement. “I’m truly thankful for my experience on the bench. However, the chance to work with this talented group of attorneys and staff is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he stated.

Catalano is a board member for the St. Thomas More Society and previously served on the board of the University Little League in Fort Worth. He also served on the Cassata Catholic High School Advisory Council.

Catalano earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at St. Edward’s University and his law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Sorrells and other incoming Tarrant County officeholders were sworn in earlier this week.