New meeting schedule for City Council starts this week

Published on November 01, 2021

Fort Worth begins a new City Council meeting schedule in November. The first slate of meetings to fall under the new schedule will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Changes include scheduling the Council work sessions and Council agenda meetings on different weeks and setting scheduled dedicated public presentation meetings for the sole purpose of hearing comments and concerns from the public.

First and third Tuesdays: City Council work session at 1 p.m. City Council public presentation meeting at 6 p.m.

City Council work session at 1 p.m. Second Tuesday: City Council agenda meeting (including zoning cases) at 6 p.m.

City Council agenda meeting (including zoning cases) at 6 p.m. Fourth Tuesday: City Council agenda meeting at 10 a.m.

The order of the meetings for Tuesday, Nov. 2:

11 a.m. Joint meeting with the City Council and Redistricting Task Force; Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St., Room 200.

Joint meeting with the City Council and Redistricting Task Force; Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St., Room 200. Noon. Executive session; City Hall, Room 2020.

Executive session; City Hall, Room 2020. 12:55 p.m. Special called meeting to cast votes for the board of directors of the Tarrant Appraisal District; City Hall, Room 2020.

Special called meeting to cast votes for the board of directors of the Tarrant Appraisal District; City Hall, Room 2020. 1 p.m. Special called meeting to discuss and draw redistricting maps; City Hall, Room 2020.

Special called meeting to discuss and draw redistricting maps; City Hall, Room 2020. Immediately following the special called meeting at 1 p.m. City Council Work Session; City Hall, Room 2020.

City Council Work Session; City Hall, Room 2020. 6 p.m. City Council public comment meeting; City Hall, City Council Chamber, second floor.

Watch the meetings live on Fort Worth TV, either online or on TV You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.