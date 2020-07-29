84.2 F
New municipal court director named in Fort Worth

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

William F. Rumuly was named director of the Fort Worth Municipal Court effective July 18. He had been serving in an interim capacity since January. Rumuly has an extensive background in local government services with more than 26 years of experience working in three North Texas municipalities.

William Rumuly


He earned a bachelor of science degree from Texas A&M University and holds a Level 2 Court Clerk certification with the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center. He has worked with the City of Fort Worth since 2006, serving as the clerk of the court.


“We look forward to working with William Rumuly to further develop Fort Worth Municipal Court’s outreach to the community,” Assistant City Manager Valerie Washington said. “While serving as an interim director, he has implemented new and innovative ways to take the court into the community, an effort that has been made even more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic we’re experiencing. As we move forward, we will rely on William’s vast knowledge and experience as we continue to implement best practices for our court system.”

