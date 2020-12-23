New U.S. Chamber Small Business leader: Paycheck Protection Program 2.0 brings hope

Southlake, Texas, USA – April 26, 2016: Ian MacLean, President, Highland Landscaping, LLC. Photo by Ian Wagreich / © U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Southlake independent business owner Ian MacLean is paying particularly close attention to what he calls the PPP 2.0 legislation that passed Congress on Monday evening and was sent to President Trump for signature.

MacLean, owner of high-profile company Highland Landscaping, also wears another hat: Chairman of the United States Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council. He was recently appointed to be the voice – and the face – of small business nationwide for a one-year term. MacLean and his company were honored as Family Business of the Year by the Fort Worth Business Press at the Top 100 Awards for 2020.

“The U.S. Chamber represents businesses of all sizes and the top job creator nationwide is the small business sector without any doubt,” said MacLean. “Our priority on the Small Business Council is to observe potential legislation early in its process and advocate for the broad interests of small businesses across the nation.”

MacLean was quick to point out that the nation’s economy has been in dire need of a second stimulus bill. He shares that a huge number of small businesses did not receive the Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) funding the first time around, and those still in business are likely to be struggling to meet payroll. He added that this 2.0 bill offers relief funds to hospitality and performance venues because so many of these hotels, motels, clubs and concert halls have been completely closed since mid-March.

“As a small businessman operating a family construction industry business, I recognize this new stimulus as a gasp of oxygen that is long overdue,” said MacLean. “Legislators learned from the first stimulus bill and have covered far more ground to make this version more workable and with hopefully less confusion.”

The new legislation consists of almost 6,000 pages and legislative teams are poring over the details at this moment – the same approximate length of 4.5 copies of the Bible.

On Dec. 22, Trump threatened to torpedo the massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed.

Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign the legislation. He called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.

In his position through the Small Business Council, MacLean said he is thankful for a broader range of recipients being eligible, as well as the fact that the process appears to be even more streamlined. He also has noticed that the new legislation offers business owners more latitude in how they may deploy the funding.

Eligible expense categories in addition to payroll include operations expenses (computer software and cloud computing), supplier costs that are essential to the operations worker protection expenses (to cover the costs of Personal Protection Equipment and testing) and covered property damage costs for any businesses that sustained losses due to rioting and public disturbances.

Still in place is the requirement that at least 60% of the eligible covered expenses must be dedicated to payroll.

Small business owners may not have been able to wait much longer for the federal help, which was apparently delayed due to differing agendas during the November election cycle.

According to an analysis conducted by MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index published on December 15, some of the most distressing signals for these businesses are that:

62% of small business owners believe the most severe economic pain still lies in the future

48% of the respondents reported lower revenue this year compared with the same time last year

55% of small business owners report working longer hours than pre-pandemic

Staff sizes will be impacted: 14% of small business owners plan to reduce staff this current quarter (a 5% increase over the third quarter 27% of the owners plan to increase staffing 52% anticipate keeping staff size the same



Those numbers differ from a National Federation of Independent Business survey on COVID-19 published December 15, with the sample originating from PPP borrowers from mid-2020:

22% of PPP borrowers anticipate laying off staff in the next six months (compared to 14% of the general small business population as a whole)

25% of small businesses will close their doors within six months if conditions fail to improve

53% of PPP borrowers anticipate needing additional financial support over the next 12 months

45% say they would apply for the PPP2.0 loan

MacLean reports that the most distressing insight is that such a high percentage of small businesses – 25% – are likely to close their doors unless conditions improve by June.

“This is an across-the-board number that far exceeds hospitality through hotels and restaurants. A wide sector of business is hurting deeply.”

He adds, “I’m thankful that Congress was able to agree on a relief bill before breaking for the holidays. Any further delay would have led to the loss of tens of thousands of businesses and a massive number of jobs.”

For more information: https://www.uschamber.com/report/guide-small-business-covid-19-emergency-loans

Here are some edited answers from the U.S. Chamber of Commere’s guide for small business to the new PPP Loan program.

1. How Do New Changes Impact My Existing PPP Loan? Tax Treatment: The new law overturns the IRS ruling and provides that regular business expenses paid for with PPP loan proceeds shall be deductible for tax purposes (applies to past and future loans). Expanded List of Expenses Qualifying for Forgiveness: The list of expenses that PPP funds can be used for that qualify for loan forgiveness has been expanded to include: “operations expenses” defined as payments for business software and cloud computing services and other human resources and accounting needs that facilitate business operations; “supplier costs” defined as payments to a supplier for goods that are essential to the operations of the borrower pursuant to a contract or purchase order in effect before the PPP loan is disbursed or with respect to perishable goods, in effect at any time; “worker protection expenses” defined as operating or capital expenditures to comply with public health guidance related to COVID-19, including things like drive-through windows and sneeze guards and the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE); and “covered property damage costs” defined as costs related to property damage or looting due to public disturbances in 2020 that are not covered by insurance or other compensation.

2. I Exhausted My Initial PPP Loan, How Does This Help Me? The brand new “Second Draw” program is for small businesses, nonprofits, sole proprietors, and independent contractors who have exhausted their initial PPP loan. The program will make new loans through March 31, 2021 or until the new funding is exhausted. Eligibility: You are eligible for a second draw loan if you have exhausted your first PPP loan and (1) you have less than 300 employees, and (2) you have experienced a greater than 25% reduction in gross receipts during the first, second, third, or fourth quarter in 2020 relative to the same quarter in 2019. Entities with significant ties to China are ineligible for a second draw loan.

3. What If I Never Received a PPP Loan? For new PPP applicants, the loan process will largely remain the same (check out our original PPP Guide) with a few major changes: The PPP program is open through March 31, 2021 or until the new funding is exhausted.

If you are a 501(c)(6), a local news media organization, or a housing cooperative you may be newly eligible for a loan.

You may qualify even if you took advantage of the Employee Retention Tax Credit.

If you are a publicly traded company, you are now prohibited from receiving a loan.

The maximum loan amount is now $2 million (was $10 million).

Group insurance payment can be included in your payroll costs when determining your maximum loan amount (see Step 3 in our original Guide).

If you are a seasonal employer, you have greater flexibility in picking the 12-week period between February 15, 2019 and February 15, 2020 used to determine your payroll costs and thus your maximum loan amount. 4. Which Other Programs That May Help My Small Business Have Been Changed or Updated?

Expanded Employee Retention Tax Credit: The new law significantly expands the employee retention tax credit beginning on January 1, 2021. The credit expires on June 30, 2021. The prior credit was 50% on $10,000 in qualified wages for the whole year (or a maximum of $5,000 per employee). The new credit is 70% on $10,000 in wages per quarter (or a maximum $14,000 per employee through June 30th).

The new law also expands which employers are eligible. Prior to the new law, the employee retention tax credit applied only to an employer who experienced a decline in gross receipts of more than 50% in a quarter compared to the same quarter in 2019. Eligibility is now expanded to include employers who experienced a decline of more than 20%.

In addition, the employee cap under which it is easier to claim the tax credit has been raised to 500 employees from 100 employees. Now, employers with 500 or fewer employees can claim the credit for wages to paid to employees irrespective of whether the employee is providing services.