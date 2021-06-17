Thursday, June 17, 2021
Newsmakers: Abbott appoints Granbury attorney as judge

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Bryan Bufkin as Judge of the 355th Judicial District Court in Hood County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Bryan Bufkin of Granbury is a partner at Bufkin & Adams, PLLC., and previously served as an assistant district attorney for the Johnson and Somervell Counties District Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Criminal Judicial Section. Additionally, he is a volunteer coach for the Granbury Athletic Association and former member of the United Way of Hood County Board of Directors. Bufkin received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor Law School.

