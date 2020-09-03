No Refusal” in effect for Labor Day Weekend



Tarrant County law enforcement is cracking down on intoxicated driving this Labor Day weekend. It is a “No Refusal” weekend, which means drivers pulled over for suspected impaired driving who refuse to take a routine breath test will instead be subject to a court-ordered blood test.

In Texas, someone is killed or hurt in a crash that involves alcohol about every 20 minutes.



Last year, there were 6,001 felony and misdemeanor cases of driving while intoxicated filed in Tarrant County courts.

“Too many people have had their lives taken or ruined because of intoxicated drivers,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said in the announcement. “Just a few days ago, two adults and a child were killed in Haltom City when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car. Police have said they believe alcohol was a factor in that crash.

“The best way to end the problem of drunk driving is to hold offenders responsible for their actions,” she said. “No Refusal weekends show our commitment to arresting and prosecuting those who put others in danger when they decide to drink and drive;” Wilson said.



No Refusal will be in effect in Tarrant County from 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

During No Refusal, police officers and sheriff deputies will be posted throughout the county with access to expedited judicial warrants and centralized blood-draw locations.

– FWBP Staff