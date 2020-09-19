79 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, September 19, 2020
- Advertisements -
Government No vote on RBG successor until after election, Collins says
Government

No vote on RBG successor until after election, Collins says

By Texas Tribune

Charry Blossom and the Capitol

Other News

Government

Supreme Court justices remember Ginsburg

AP News -
'I loved her to pieces,' retired Justice Souter says of RBGWASHINGTON (AP) — The remaining eight Supreme Court justices, and two former...
Read more
Government

No vote on RBG successor until after election, Collins says

Texas Tribune -
By DAVID SHARP Associated PressRepublican Sen. Susan Collins said Saturday there should be no vote on a successor to the late Supreme...
Read more
Government

Ginsburg death could have impact on several cases, including Affordable Care laws

Texas Tribune -
By Abby Livingston and Juan Pablo Garnham, The Texas Tribune Sept. 18, 2020 "Ruth...
Read more
Government

Ted Cruz and John Cornyn indicate support for confirming a new Supreme Court justice before the election

Texas Tribune -
Read more
Texas Tribune
Texas Tribunehttps://www.texastribune.org/

By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Saturday there should be no vote on a successor to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the election.

Collins said in a statement that she doesn’t object to President Donald Trump making a nomination to fill the vacancy or for the Senate Judiciary to begin vetting the nominee. But she said any vote by the full Senate should come after the election.
“In fairness to the American people, who will either be reelecting the president or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the president who is elected on Nov. 3,” she said.
Collins, who has a reputation as a moderate, represents a key vote.
It would take only a handful of GOP senators to block Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said he intends to call for a speedy vote on Trump’s nominee.

Collins, who’s in a tough reelection battle as she seeks a fifth term in office, angered many in Maine with her vote for Trump’s nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. And she was already getting pressure from various groups to delay the nomination of Ginsburg’s replacement.

In her statement, Collins talked about acting “fairly and consistently — no matter which party is in power.” In 2016, McConnell blocked then-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland in an election year.
Both independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine agree there should be no successor until after the election. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, didn’t take a position in a statement issued Saturday.
Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.
Collins said Friday that she got to know Ginsburg when women serving in the Senate had dinner several times with Ginsburg and Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer for women’s rights, a fierce champion for equality and an extremely accomplished American who broke countless barriers in the field of law. Throughout her life, Justice Ginsburg surmounted discrimination and sexism through her brilliance, tenacity and wit, becoming one of the most prominent legal luminaries of our time,” Collins said.

Other Maine leaders had praise for her, as well.
“She was always a reliable voice for the downtrodden and disenfranchised and that’s why her passing feels so devastating to so many Americans,” Pingree said.
“Her unparalleled mind, her unbending backbone and her unfailing determination were formidable, making her not only one of the nation’s foremost legal minds but also a cultural icon who inspired countless young Americans to fight for their beliefs,” King said.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she met Ginsburg when she was attorney general.
“She was a gracious, tenacious person with great intellect who was devoted to the integrity of the Court and to the rule of law as it applies to every person in our country. She was one of the greatest Americans ever,” Mills said.

Previous articleGinsburg death could have impact on several cases, including Affordable Care laws
Next articleSupreme Court justices remember Ginsburg
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Government

Supreme Court justices remember Ginsburg

AP News -
'I loved her to pieces,' retired Justice Souter says of RBGWASHINGTON (AP) — The remaining eight Supreme Court justices, and two former...
Read more
Government

Ginsburg death could have impact on several cases, including Affordable Care laws

Texas Tribune -
By Abby Livingston and Juan Pablo Garnham, The Texas Tribune Sept. 18, 2020 "Ruth...
Read more
Government

Ted Cruz and John Cornyn indicate support for confirming a new Supreme Court justice before the election

Texas Tribune -
Read more
Government

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

AP News -
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s...
Read more
Government

3 more COVID cases linked to American’s bar crawl in Bavaria

AP News -
By FRANK JORDANS and DAVID RISING Associated PressBERLIN (AP) — Authorities in southern Germany have recorded three more COVID-19 infections in people...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101