75.7 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Government Nonprofits invited to apply for $1.3 million in funding
GovernmentNonprofit

Nonprofits invited to apply for $1.3 million in funding

By FWBP Staff
assorted notepads
Photo by Patrick Perkins on Unsplash

Other News

Government

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

AP News -
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind a flurry of...
Read more
Culture

Ex-Blue Bell Creameries CEO charged in deadly listeria case

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former president of Blue Bell Creameries has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly trying to cover...
Read more
Business

Tesla posts net profit for fifth straight quarter

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterDETROIT (AP) — Tesla charged through a summertime auto industry sales slump in the U.S. to post...
Read more
Health Care

Texas reports most active COVID-19 cases since summer peak

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The second coronavirus wave in Texas continued with more active cases than at any time since the summertime...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

From the City of Fort Worth:

Social service agencies are invited to submit program proposals that will help low- to moderate-income families affected by the coronavirus. Eligible programs could include youth education and tutoring, child care related to employment or emergency housing assistance.

Up to $1,374,000 in federal funds may be awarded. Eligible nonprofits that have the capacity to administer federal grant funds are encouraged to attend an online information session at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. The session is free, but registration is required. 

Applications will be accepted beginning Nov. 2 and close at noon Nov. 16. Funding is available through the City of Fort Worth’s second allocation of HUD CARES Act Community Development Block Grants and must be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.

To learn more, contact Sharon A. Burkley in the Neighborhood Services Department by email or by phone at 817-392-5785.

Previous articleReview: Did we need another ‘Rebecca’? No, no we didn’t.
Next articleJames Randi, dazzling magician and skeptic, dies at 92

Latest News

Government

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

AP News -
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind a flurry of...
Read more
Business

Renderings released for Stop Six’s Cowan Place

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth Housing Solutions and development partner McCormack Baron Salazar have finalized architectural renderings for Cowan Place, the mixed-income, senior living community...
Read more
Government

5 takeaways from the government’s lawsuit against Google

AP News -
By The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's lawsuit against Google alleging antitrust violations marks the government's most significant attempt...
Read more
Government

McConnell warns White House against COVID relief deal

AP News -
lBy ANDREW TAYLOR Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Washington negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill took a modest step forward on Tuesday,...
Read more
Education

GM Financial donates 100,000 face masks to Fort Worth and Arlington school districts

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth-based GM Financial is helping thousands of North Texas students, teachers and staff members have a fresh disposable face mask to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101