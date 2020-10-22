Nonprofits invited to apply for $1.3 million in funding

From the City of Fort Worth:

Social service agencies are invited to submit program proposals that will help low- to moderate-income families affected by the coronavirus. Eligible programs could include youth education and tutoring, child care related to employment or emergency housing assistance.

Up to $1,374,000 in federal funds may be awarded. Eligible nonprofits that have the capacity to administer federal grant funds are encouraged to attend an online information session at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. The session is free, but registration is required.

Applications will be accepted beginning Nov. 2 and close at noon Nov. 16. Funding is available through the City of Fort Worth’s second allocation of HUD CARES Act Community Development Block Grants and must be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.

To learn more, contact Sharon A. Burkley in the Neighborhood Services Department by email or by phone at 817-392-5785.