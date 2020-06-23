North Central Texas receives $11 million transit grant

The North Central Texas Council Of Governments (NCTCOG) was awarded a federal grant of $10,776,382 to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said in an announcement.



The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

“As the coronavirus continues to spread, Texans’ access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical,” Cornyn said. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in North Texas.”



The grant will support operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs to reach underserved areas in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Specifically, the grant funds will provide continued service for residents within the Dallas-Fort Worth and Arlington area but outside the service areas of Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Metro.



Service areas include parts of Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties.

– FWBP Staff