North Texas Municipal Water District gets $75.4 million from state

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has approved financial assistance in the amount of $75,470,000 from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to the North Texas Municipal Water District (Collin, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties).



The district will use the assistance to finance design, acquisition, and construction costs associated with a wastewater treatment plant expansion project. The district could save approximately $7,800,000 over the life of the loan by using the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, TWDB said.



The district provides wastewater collection and treatment services to 24 member cities, communities, and special utility districts in areas experiencing rapid population growth. With the assistance, the district will continue implementing a phased peak flow expansion from 24 million gallons per day to 95 million gallons per day at the Rowlett Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources.

– FWBP Staff