80 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Government

North Texas Municipal Water District gets $75.4 million from state

By FWBP Staff
Water Shutterstock

Other News

Government

North Texas Municipal Water District gets $75.4 million from state

FWBP Staff -
North Texas Municipal Water District gets $75.4 million from state The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has approved financial...
Read more
Culture

Kimbell announces 2020 – 2021 special exhibition schedule

FWBP Staff -
The Kimbell Art Museum is scheduling three special exhibitions ranging from Egypt to Asia and from 1550 BC...
Read more
Banking

Origin Bank commits $700,000 to local charitable organizations, educational institutions

FWBP Staff -
Origin Bank announced July 28 that it has donated $700,000 to be distributed to a variety of charitable...
Read more
Manufacturing

Local agencies take home national honors at AAF program

FWBP Staff -
Balcom Agency wins five silver awards Balcom Agency, a Fort Worth agency founded in...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

North Texas Municipal Water District gets $75.4 million from state

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has approved financial assistance in the amount of $75,470,000 from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to the North Texas Municipal Water District (Collin, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties).


The district will use the assistance to finance design, acquisition, and construction costs associated with a wastewater treatment plant expansion project. The district could save approximately $7,800,000 over the life of the loan by using the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, TWDB said.


The district provides wastewater collection and treatment services to 24 member cities, communities, and special utility districts in areas experiencing rapid population growth. With the assistance, the district will continue implementing a phased peak flow expansion from 24 million gallons per day to 95 million gallons per day at the Rowlett Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources.
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleKimbell announces 2020 – 2021 special exhibition schedule
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Barr says unrest not linked to Floyd, defends feds’ response

AP News -
By ERIC TUCKER, MARY CLARE JALONICK and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr defended...
Read more
Government

Experts worry about errors if census schedule is sped up

AP News -
By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After asking for coronavirus-related deadline extensions in April, the Trump...
Read more
Business

Fed extends lending programs as pandemic’s impact lengthens

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will extend seven of its emergency lending programs through the end...
Read more
Government

Granger announces new chief of staff

FWBP Staff -
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth,  has named Krister Holladay as her new chief of staff.
Read more
Government

White House, Democrats at odds on virus aid but talking

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP) — Unemployment assistance, eviction protections and other relief for millions of Americans are at stake...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX