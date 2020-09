Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in a Tweet on Tuesday, apparently confirmed that the National Finals Rodeo will move from Las Vegas to Arlington this year.

“This event belongs in Texas!,” Abbott said in the Tweet, also noting the event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

This year’s National Finals Rodeo will move from Las Vegas to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.



This event belongs in Texas!#NFRLiveFinal



Also on Tuesday, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Globe Life Field said they will announce on Wednesday the first major non-baseball event at the park since its opening.