87.9 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 31, 2020
Government

Oklahoma murder suspect escapes 12th floor cell using sheets

By AP News
gray metal frame
Photo by Marco Chilese on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Gallagher appointed to 96th Judicial Court

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Joseph Patrick “Pat” Gallagher to the 96th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set...
Read more
Government

Irving man convicted of wire fraud after posing as movie producer

AP News -
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former college student from Texas who posed as a film producer has been sentenced in New Hampshire...
Read more
Government

Austin Police look to the public for help in Austin shooting

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Homicide detectives at the Austin Police Department are asking for the public's help investigating a Saturday night shooting...
Read more
Government

New municipal court director named in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
William F. Rumuly was named director of the Fort Worth Municipal Court effective July 18. He had been...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A murder suspect escaped the Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City early Friday by using sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building from a 12th floor cell, authorities said.


Pablo Robledo, 34, who was being held on a first-degree murder charge, and his cellmate escaped by breaking a window of their cell and climbing down, according to jail spokesman Mac Mullings.
Mullings said Robledo was seen on jail security video about 5:25 a.m. outside the jail. He was being sought Friday.


The cellmate, Jose Hernandez, fell or jumped from the makeshift rope at about the fourth floor and was found and arrested by Oklahoma City police.
Jail records show Robledo had been jailed since June 2019 on murder, assault and battery, domestic abuse and other charges.
Court records show he had pleaded not guilty and was set for trial beginning Aug. 31.

Previous articleTrump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 jobless benefit
Next articleRI issues tax refunds signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Education

Gov. Abbott says local health officials can shut schools only in limited circumstances

Texas Tribune -
By Aliyya Swaby, The Texas Tribune July 31, 2020 "Gov. Abbott says local health...
Read more
Government

L3Harris: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) _ L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $283 million.The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had...
Read more
Government

Gallagher appointed to 96th Judicial Court

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Joseph Patrick “Pat” Gallagher to the 96th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set...
Read more
Government

At Lewis funeral, Obama calls for renewing Voting Rights Act

AP News -
By BILL BARROW Associated Press ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Barack Obama used Rep. John Lewis' funeral on Thursday...
Read more
Government

Transcript: Barack Obama’s address at John Lewis’ funeral

AP News -
ATLANTA (AP) — A transcript of former President Barack Obama's address to those present at the funeral service for John Lewis at...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX