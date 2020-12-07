63 F
Fort Worth
Monday, December 7, 2020
Search
Government Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic
Government

Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

By AP News

PEARL HARBOR, HI - The USS Oklahoma was sunk by several bombs and torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A total of 429 crew died when the ship capsized. The Oklahoma was righted and salvaged in 1943 and the remains of many crew members were recovered. However, unlike most of the other battleships that were recovered following Pearl Harbor, Oklahoma was too damaged to return to duty. National Archives and Records Administration.

Other News

Banking

Higginbotham adds Florida broker

FWBP Staff -
Higginbotham, the 21st largest independent insurance firm in the U.S., and McMahon & Hadder Insurance, an independent insurance broker in Pensacola, Florida, have merged...
Read more
Entertainment

The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER Associated Press Writer NEW YORK (AP) — To many music lovers, Bob Dylan's songbook is priceless. Well, now he's put a price...
Read more
Government

Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

AP News -
By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember...
Read more
Commerical

Park Row Logistics Center sold

FWBP Staff -
JLL Capital Markets announced Dec. 7 it has closed the sale of Park Row Logistics Center, a new, 155,425-square-foot state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in the Dallas-area community...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember those killed in the attack — but elderly survivors stayed home to pay their respects from afar to avoid health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The USS Arizona battleship bell rang at 7:55 a.m., the minute the attack began 79 years ago, to start a moment of silence. F-22 jets then flew overhead in missing man formation.

The Arizona today lies at the bottom of the harbor, where it sank shortly being hit by two bombs. The battleship lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, including more than 900 who remain entombed on board.

The U.S. military streamed the ceremony live online for survivors and others unable to attend in person.

“I think what we see today here is the resolve, despite a pandemic, for us to be able to pay our respects, to thank the greatest generation,” said Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, said in his keynote address. “It also is a reminder to all that nothing will stop us.”

Marines performing a rifle salute wore black masks during the ceremony, which featured a smaller crowd than in typical years.

Aquilino highlighted the story of Doris Miller, a mess attendant on board the USS West Virginia, who carried wounded shipmates to safety and manned a 50-caliber gun returning fire until he ran out of ammunition.

He continued to pull wounded sailors to safety even after an order to abandon ship. The Navy awarded Miller the Navy Cross for his heroism in 1942. Earlier this year, the Navy named its newest aircraft carrier after him.

“Today, a grateful nation reflects upon those who went above and beyond. We honor their service. We remember their sacrifice, and we pledge to continue striving for a better and safer world,” Aquilino said.

Altogether more than 2,300 U.S. troops died in the attack.

Warren Upton, a 101-year-old who served on the USS Utah, understood why he could not attend in person this year.

“I think it’s too bad, but it’s for safety reasons,” Upton said from his home in San Jose, California, before Monday’s ceremony

Moments before the attack, Upton was getting ready to shave when he felt the first torpedo hit the Utah. No one on board knew what made the ship shake. Then, the second torpedo hit and the ship began to list and capsize.

Upton swam ashore to Ford Island, where he jumped in a trench to avoid Japanese plans strafing the area. He stayed for about 30 minutes until a truck came and took him to safety.

Utpon said he doesn’t mind talking about that day. What upsets him more is that he lost shipmates over the years. He said only three crew members of the Utah are still alive, including himself.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articlePark Row Logistics Center sold
Next articleThe Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold

Latest News

Education

Abbott appoints Perry to Early Childhood Advisory Committee

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Stephanie Perry to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025....
Read more
Government

Texas officials disagree on whether wild animal killed man

AP News -
LIPAN, Texas (AP) — Texas wildlife officials on Sunday said there was no evidence that a mountain lion or any wild animal killed a...
Read more
Government

Senator says Trump, McConnell likely to back COVID-19 relief

AP News -
By HOPE YEN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposed COVID-19 relief bill is expected to get backing from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority...
Read more
Government

Texas food banks may be less equipped to help hungry households in the new year

Juan Pablo Garnham -
Food banks across Texas are projecting food shortages in coming months due to the end of three key federal and state programs that have...
Read more
Government

Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural

By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BALSAMO -
CHICAGO (AP) — As Donald Trump’s presidency winds down, his administration is ratcheting up the pace of federal executions despite a surge of coronavirus...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101