Peoples, Parker head to runoff for Fort Worth Mayor

A runoff between a former opponent of current Mayor Betsy Price and Price’s one-time chief of staff will decide who will be the retiring mayor’s successor.

In voting Saturday, Tarrant County Democratic Chairwoman Deborah Peoples received 34% of the vote, while Mattie Parker received 31%, in Tarrant County. The crowded race to replace Price, who has been mayor for a decade, included 10 candidates. Two of those candidates – Brian Byrd and Ann Zadeh – were sitting members of the Fort Worth City Council. Price was first elected in 2011 and is Fort Worth’s longest-serving mayor. The runoff election is June 5.

In a statement to his supporters, Bryd said: “While we came up short, there is still so much work to be done, and we still have to fight for the heart of the city and the things that we know will keep moving us forward – a fully-funded police force, more opportunities for quality, high-paying jobs and keeping our taxes low.”

In one Fort Worth City Council race incumbent Kelly Allen Gray of District 8 looks headed for a runoff with challenger Chris Nettles.

In District 9, the seat held by Zadeh, Elizabeth M. Beck, an employment attorney, was leading a field of nine candidates but will be in a runoff with Fernando Peralata, a logistics specialist.

In District 7, there was a crowded field of 10 to replace retiring Councilman Dennis Shingleton. Entrepreneur Zeb Pent and businessman Leonard Firestone look headed to a runoff.

In District 6, another incumbent, Jungas Jordan, looks headed for a runoff with Jared Williams, an educator.

In District 5, incumbent Gyna Bivens is cruising to victory over her four challengers.

In District 4, incumbent Cary Moon held a slim lead of 51% over his four challengers.

In District 3, Byrd’s district, his former chief of staff, Michael Crain, easily surpassed the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.

In District 2, incumbent Carlos Flores defeated three challengers to win another term.