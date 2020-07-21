91.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, July 20, 2020
Government

Police: Fatal shooting of child in Texas appears accidental

By AP News
Photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Other News

Culture

Federal felony charges against former Blue Bell CEO dropped

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has dismissed federal felony charges against the former CEO of a Texas ice cream company in...
Read more
Government

As Fort Worth voters preserve more than $85 million for police, activists vow to lobby City Hall for spending changes

Texas Tribune -
By Juan Pablo Garnham Despite opposition from police reform advocates and civil rights organizations, Fort Worth voters supported renewing...
Read more
Business

SkyWalker Property relocates and expands HQ

FWBP Staff -
SkyWalker Property Partners has relocated and expanded its headquarters office in a move that benefits two of its class A assets in...
Read more
Manufacturing

Law Briefs: Blum Firm hires Rittmayer

FWBP Staff -
LAW BRIEFS Blum Firm hires Rittmayer The Blum Firm has hired Matthew G. Rittmayer, an attorney...
Read more
AP News


ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in head in what appears to be an accidental shooting by a family member.
Arlington police said they are investigating the Monday shooting. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the wounded child at the scene. The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not immediately release the name of the child.

Previous articleGiants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem
Next articleTexas passes 4,000 deaths, but Houston sees rates steady
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Governor announces $41 million in Federal COVID-19 emergency funding for local governments

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott announced July 15 that his Public Safety Office will provide $41 million in federal funds...
Read more
Government

Woman imprisoned in Fort Worth for leaking government secrets has COVID-19

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former government contractor serving a prison sentence in Texas after pleading guilty to mailing a classified...
Read more
Government

Texas passes 4,000 deaths, but Houston sees rates steady

AP News -
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpassed 4,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic Monday but officials in Houston,...
Read more
Business

Head of the line: Big companies got coronavirus loans first

AP News -
By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Ever since the U.S. government launched its emergency...
Read more
Government

Texas faces a looming $4.6 billion deficit, comptroller projects

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra PollockJuly 20, 2020 s                                         July 20, 2020
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX