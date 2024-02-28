Early voting ends Friday for March 5 primary

Early voting ends Friday for the Tuesday (March 5) primary election that will decide Republican and Democratic nominees for the 12th District congressional seat longtime U.S. Rep. Kay Granger will vacate in January.

Granger, the Fort Worth Republican who has held the seat since 1997, is not seeking reelection. Five Republicans and two Democrats are vying for the right to face off in the general election on Nov. 5, when voters will choose Granger’s successor.

Also on the primary ballot are contests for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Ted Cruz along with a number of state and local offices. The contests for Republican and Democratic presidential nominations top the ballot but appear to be mere formalities as Donald Trump and Joe Biden roll toward a November rematch of their 2020 election battle.

Sample ballots for each party and other election information – including locations for both early and Election Day voting – can be found on the Tarrant County elections website.

On Tuesday, regional transportation system Trinity Metro is offering free rides to polling places. Voters riding to or from the polls are eligible for free rides on Trinity Metro buses, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services, ACCESS paratransit, TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express stations in Tarrant County, including CentrePort.

“We are offering free rides to remove any transportation barrier that would prevent anyone in our community from voting,” said Trinity Metro President and CEO Richard Andreski. “The ability to vote is one of our core rights, so we want to do our part to help residents exercise that right.”

To obtain a free ride, customers should notify their driver or conductor that they are traveling to or from a voting location.