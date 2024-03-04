It’s primary day. Republicans and Democrats are choosing candidates to face off in November

If you didn’t already vote in today’s primary election – the early voting period ended last Friday – you can still make your voice heard. Polling stations all across Tarrant County will be open until 7 p.m.

And if you need a ride to a polling place, regional transportation system Trinity Metro is offering free rides on buses, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services, ACCESS paratransit, TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express stations in Tarrant County, including CentrePort.

“We are offering free rides to remove any transportation barrier that would prevent anyone in our community from voting,” said Trinity Metro President and CEO Richard Andreski. “The ability to vote is one of our core rights, so we want to do our part to help residents exercise that right.”

To obtain a free ride, customers should notify their driver or conductor that they are traveling to or from a voting location.

The complete list of polling locations as well as sample ballots and other election information can be found on the Tarrant County elections website.

A nonpartisan voters guide and other useful information is available online from the League of Women Voters of Tarrant County.

Among the key contests on the primary ballot are those that will decide Republican and Democratic nominees for the 12th District congressional seat longtime U.S. Rep. Kay Granger will vacate in January. Granger, the Fort Worth Republican who has held the seat since 1997, is not seeking reelection.

Five Republicans and two Democrats are vying for the right to face off in the general election on Nov. 5, when voters will choose Granger’s successor.

Also at stake in the primary are contests for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Ted Cruz along with a number of state and local offices. The contests for Republican and Democratic presidential nominations top the ballot but appear to be mere formalities as Donald Trump and Joe Biden roll toward a November rematch of their 2020 election battle.