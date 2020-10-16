70.5 F
Public meeting on natural area in Fort Worth
Public meeting on natural area in Fort Worth

Public meeting on natural area in Fort Worth

Learn about the city’s work with the Trust for Public Land to help identify and prioritize natural areas for conservation at a virtual public meeting via Webex (http://bit.ly/FW-OpenSpace) at 6 p.m. Oct 22.

The city is seeking community feedback on the value and benefits of natural area conservation and what types of activities and amenities are desired on these properties. Residents are encouraged to share thoughts on natural areas that may be high priority for open space conservation.
The purpose of the Open Space Conservation Program  (https://web.tplgis.org/fortworth-openspace) is to conserve high-quality natural areas as the city grows to provide environmental benefits and recreational opportunities that support economic development and enhance the livability and desirability of Fort Worth.

In addition to the upcoming virtual public meeting, the program is seeking citywide public feedback through an online survey.
Take the survey in English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FortWorthEn
Or Spanish: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/FortWorthEs
To learn more: OpenSpace@FortWorthTexas.gov

