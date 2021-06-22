Public meetings set for Lancaster Avenue T&P Passage project

There will be two public meetings to discuss design concepts and provide feedback on the Lancaster Avenue T&P Passage project. The two public meetings are:

T&P Passage Public Meetings June 23, 2021, at 5:30 PM – Register here

June 24, 2021, at 12 PM – Register here Registration is required to receive a meeting link.

Today, there is no formal entry from Lancaster Avenue to the T&P Station. This “passage” project will improve the public realm and make for safe and elegant wayfinding. This project will make access from Lancaster Avenue to the train platform behind the historic T&P building more straightforward and more prominent. Downtown Fort Worth Inc. has been working with the design-build team, Fain Group, Kimley-Horn, property owners, and stakeholders, including the City of Fort Worth, Trinity Metro, Texas & Pacific Lofts, and the United States Postal Service. Three concepts have been illustrated, and we are ready to receive feedback from the community before moving forward into the final design and construction. For additional information about the project, please visit dfwi.org.