Ramirez named to board of the Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles

Tuesday, November 3, 2020
By FWBP Staff

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Manuel “Manny” Ramirez of Fort Worth to the board of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2021.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles provides customer services that include vehicle registration, regulation of vehicle dealers, and grants to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts, among others.

Ramirez is president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, an elected position in which he serves more than 1,700 civil service employees. He is a member of the Chancellors Advisory Council at Texas Christian University and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, he volunteers as an advisory council member of the Salvation Army and a board member of Assist the Officer Fort Worth, which supports law enforcement officers and their families in the event of death, unexpected illness, or serious injury.

His executive experience includes serving as the co-founder and proprietor of a successful statewide cable construction company. Ramirez received a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Tarleton State University and a master of business administration from Texas Christian University.

