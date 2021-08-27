Saturday, August 28, 2021
RFQs sought for contractor on next phase of Stop Six development

City of Fort Worth
Published on August 27, 2021

McCormack Baron Companies is soliciting requests for qualifications for the general contractor that will build Hughes House, a mixed-use development with ground-level, commercial space and multifamily residential units at East Rosedale Street and Amanda Avenue.

The development is Phase II of the six-phase Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative. The general contractor is scheduled to be selected in late September.

For full details and instructions on how to respond, view the RFQ and related information. All questions must be submitted according to the RFQ instructions by Sept. 3; responses to the RFQ are due Sept. 15.

Photo: Hughes House is part of a multi‐phase revitalization in the historic Stop Six neighborhood of southeast Fort Worth to transform the former J.A. Cavile Place public housing site into a mixed‐income community and act as a catalyst for additional new development in the area.

