38.2 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 26, 2020
Government U.S. Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to Supreme Court, with Texans...
GovernmentNews

U.S. Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to Supreme Court, with Texans Cornyn and Cruz in favor

By Texas Tribune
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Other News

Government

Trey Martinez Fischer becomes second Democrat to announce run for speaker of the Texas House

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Oct. 26, 2020 "Trey Martinez Fischer becomes second...
Read more
Government

U.S. Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to Supreme Court, with Texans Cornyn and Cruz in favor

Texas Tribune -
By Abby Livingston, The Texas Tribune Oct. 26, 2020 "U.S. Senate confirms Amy Coney...
Read more
Management

Salt Lake Tribune to stop printing daily after 149 years

AP News -
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Salt Lake Tribune announced Monday it will stop printing a daily newspaper at the end of...
Read more
News

Fort Worth City Council Preview for Oct. 27

Robert Francis -
From the City of Fort Worth: The following information is a preview of items being discussed at City...
Read more
Texas Tribunehttps://www.texastribune.org/

By Abby Livingston, The Texas Tribune Oct. 26, 2020

U.S. Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to Supreme Court, with Texans Cornyn and Cruz in favor” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

WASHINGTON — With the support of Texas’ two senators, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court in a 52-48 vote Monday evening.

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, both Republicans, were early and robust backers of President Donald Trump’s nomination of Barrett. She will fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. The confirmation process was one of the swiftest in recent memory, and Barrett’s ascension is expected to move the court in a more conservative direction.

But it will not come without political and policy consequences. Barrett will be in place to hear the state of Texas’ challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which is scheduled for oral arguments after the Nov. 3 election. And her ascension to the court will likely have long-term implications for legal fights over abortion, immigration, voting rights and many other issues.

Democrats have firmly opposed Barrett’s nomination, noting that Republicans in 2016 refused to hold hearings or a vote to confirm President Barack Obama’s nomination for the court in an election year. The 2016 opening, Democrats note, came several months earlier in the election cycle than the death of Ginsburg.

Democrats raised hundreds of millions of dollars after Ginsburg died, and millions of campaign dollars poured into the campaigns of down-ballot candidates in Texas, including that of Democratic Senate nominee MJ Hegar, who is challenging Cornyn for the Senate seat he has held for 18 years.

Barrett is Trump’s third confirmed nominee of his first term. Cornyn called her “exceptionally qualified” for a seat on the high court.

“I have faith in Judge Barrett’s ability to fairly interpret the law and apply it to cases before her,” Cornyn said in a statement. “Nothing more and nothing less.”

Cruz said Barrett’s confirmation “comes at a critical time” for America.

“Confirming Justice Barrett to the Court is a great victory for every American who cares about the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and our fundamental liberties,” Cruz said.

                <p>This article originally appeared in <a href="http://www.texastribune.org/">The Texas Tribune</a> at <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/26/texas-senators-support-amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court-confirmation/">https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/26/texas-senators-support-amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court-confirmation/</a>.</p>
                <link rel="canonical" href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/26/texas-senators-support-amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court-confirmation/">
Previous articleSalt Lake Tribune to stop printing daily after 149 years
Next articleTrey Martinez Fischer becomes second Democrat to announce run for speaker of the Texas House

Latest News

Government

Trey Martinez Fischer becomes second Democrat to announce run for speaker of the Texas House

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Oct. 26, 2020 "Trey Martinez Fischer becomes second...
Read more
News

Fort Worth City Council Preview for Oct. 27

Robert Francis -
From the City of Fort Worth: The following information is a preview of items being discussed at City...
Read more
Government

Barrett confirmation vote set for tonight

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO  AP Congressional Correspondent WASHINGTON (AP) — Overpowering Democratic opposition, Senate Republicans are set to confirm Amy...
Read more
News

US coronavirus deaths rising; El Paso officials say ‘stay home’

AP News -
By LISA MARIE PANE and MIKE STOBBE Associated Press BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Deaths per day from the coronavirus...
Read more
Government

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101