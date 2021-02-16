City of Fort Worth Services weather update

Snow continues in Fort Worth causing low visibilities. Snow will continue through the night as will extremely cold temperatures.
City Services Updates and Safety Message
- Residents are encouraged to stay off the roads. City staff continues to conduct sanding operations.
- A total of 540 locations have been reported, 535 of these have been completed, 378 have been sanded, and 157 were found to be clear.
- Total sand used is 384 cubic yards.
- Residents should all 817-392-1234 to report unsafe road conditions. They can also report them using the MyFW app.
- Currently 2-3 inches of snow has fallen across Fort Worth with another 2 inches possible.
- If someone suspects a water main is broken, report the location immediately by calling 817-392-4477 so it can be repaired as soon as possible.. Don’t assume your neighbor called and do not use email or social media to report main breaks. These communication channels are not constantly monitored, and this could cause a delayed response. Customers should keep extra water on hand in the event they lose service because of a main break or frozen or ruptured private plumbing lines.
- There will be no solid waste collections on Monday, February 15. This includes garbage, recycling, yard and bulk services. Residents are advised not to set-out their carts. The Environmental Collection Center and the city’s four drop off stations will be closed on Monday.
- If heating appliances are used in the home, residents should use caution. Ensure that smoke detectors and CO detectors are also functioning.
- Number of accidents since midnight – 9
- Public preparedness messaging has been distributed via Code Red (FortWorthTexasAlerts.gov) and social media.
- City services information – An updated list of all closures and service impacts is at https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/closures
- In an effort to conserve energy during this Winter Storm and reduce the chance of overwhelming the electric grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is advising all Texans to do their part in limiting power usage especially this evening. Some tips to limit your power include:
- Set your home thermostats no higher than 68 degrees.
- Close all blinds and curtains in your home.
- Unplug all unused items in your home.
- Limit your use of large appliances (washing machines, dishwashers, etc.) during peak hours (morning and evening).