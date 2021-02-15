Solid waste collection suspended through Thursday

Published on February 15, 2021

There will be no solid waste collections on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. Residential garbage and recycling collections are expected to resume on Friday, Feb. 19 for those whose collections are scheduled for Friday.

Garbage/recycling

To assist with extra bagged garbage, the Solid Waste Division is suspending the “close the lid of your cart” policy through Feb. 27. If you have an extra bag of garbage, place it in the cart even if the lid won’t close. If you have more, you have the option to place two additional bags of garbage beside or behind the cart.

Bulk waste

Collections for Bulk Week 3 are expected to begin on Friday, Feb. 19 and will probably continue into the following week. Collections for Bulk Week 4 will take place once Bulk Week 3 has been completed.

Yard waste

All yard waste collections will be temporarily suspended through Feb. 27 to redirect resources to collecting additional garbage and/or recycling.

Drop-off stations

The city’s four drop-off stations will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 16 and 17, with a possible reopening on Thursday, Feb. 18.

“Safety and customer service remain our top priorities,” said Robert Smouse, assistant director of the Code Compliance Department responsible for the Solid Waste Division. “Thank you for being flexible over these next two weeks as we restart the process of solid waste collections as the weather and neighborhood roads improve. Please note there be may be separate trucks traveling through your neighborhood each day, assisting with collecting additional garbage and recycling due to this week’s service suspension.”

To learn more, contact the City Call Center at 817-392-1234.