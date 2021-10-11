State Bar approves two – one from Granbury – as president-elect candidates

The State Bar of Texas Board of Directors voted Sept. 24 to approve Joe Escobedo Jr. of Edinburg and Cindy V. Tisdale of Granbury as candidates for 2022-2023 president-elect.

Escobedo and Tisdale will appear on the ballot in April 2022 along with any certified petition candidates. Presently there are no additional president-elect candidates, although members have until March 1 to submit their nominating petitions to the State Bar for certification.

Escobedo, a partner in Escobedo & Cardenas LLP, represents clients in complex commercial and tort-based litigation. He is certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He earned his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law in 1989.

Escobedo served as 2016-2017 chair of the State Bar Board of Directors. He serves on the Texas Bar Foundation board and is a commissioner on the Texas Access to Justice Commission. He is chair of 2021-2022 State Bar President Sylvia Borunda Firth’s Task Force on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and has previously served on the steering committee for the Texas Minority Counsel Program.

Escobedo is a certified mediator by the Center for Public Policy Dispute Resolution and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates. He is fluent in Spanish.

Tisdale, with the Law Office of Cindy V. Tisdale PLLC in Granbury and of counsel with Lynch, Chappell & Alsup in Midland, is certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She earned her J.D. from Baylor University in 1995.

Tisdale served as 2013-2014 chair of the State Bar Board of Directors. She also served as chair of the Texas Bar Foundation, 2017-2018, and chair of the bar’s Family Law Section, 2017-2018.

She is a fellow in the American Academy of Family Law Specialists, a fellow in the International Academy of Family Law Specialists, a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, and a member of Texas Bar College.

Escobedo and Tisdale were recommended to the board by the Nominations and Elections Subcommittee, which interviewed six potential nominees from nonmetropolitan counties in the state, according to State Bar election rules.