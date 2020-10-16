70.5 F
Fort Worth
Friday, October 16, 2020
Government State-of-the-art technology helps improve Fort Worth traffic flow
GovernmentTransportation

State-of-the-art technology helps improve Fort Worth traffic flow

By FWBP Staff
road stop light
Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash

Other News

Health Care

US medical supply chains failed, and COVID deaths followed

AP News -
By JULIET LINDERMAN and MARTHA MENDOZA Associated PressNurse Sandra Oldfield's patient didn't have the usual symptoms of COVID-19 -- yet. But then...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth initiates audit, criminal investigation after terminating director of aviation department

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke has initiated an audit and criminal investigation following the termination of the director of the city's...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth City Council Preview for Sept. 22

FWBP Staff -
City Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St. Informal reports will discuss 2019...
Read more
Opinion

Richard Connor: Wear a mask – the life you save might be someone else’s

Richard Connor -
I understand the importance Americans place on individual freedom – the freedom to make choices – in the freest nation on earth.
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Traffic signal timing is an essential part of arterial management because it directly affects congestion, travel time, air quality and safety and this summer, Fort Worth’s Transportation & Public Works (TPW) Department implemented a Traffic Management Center at the James Avenue Service Center in south Fort Worth.

The TPW Transportation Management Division’s vision is to ensure Fort Worth takes advantage of new technology and a recently-implemented Advanced Traffic Management System that integrates technology to improve vehicle flow and safety, the city said in a news release.

The state-of-the-art Traffic Management Center houses video monitoring software for more than 120 traffic pan tilt zoom cameras, communication with 904 traffic signals and travel time sensors.

The center includes a video wall of 10 55-inch monitors, two workstations, a server room and a conference room. The design of the video wall allows staff to view traffic at each intersection where cameras are installed. Staff members can make real-time adjustments to signalized intersections and corridors with a centralized traffic software system.

About 13% of signalized intersections are covered by cameras. There are plans to expand the coverage to 55% in the next four years, depending on 2022 bond program approval.
The Traffic Management Center manages the traffic network, identifies and reacts to incidents, special events and residents’ concerns to improve signal operations based on real-time data. The center will help in collaboration with the Texas Department of Transportation and other agencies to manage traffic incidents and special events, the news release said.
In addition, the operation will help traffic signal crews identify equipment malfunctions and make repairs to ensure minimal disruption.
The Advanced Traffic Management System notifies a central operations unit, and signal timing adjustments can be made from the Traffic Management Center or remotely as long as the correct infrastructure is in place. This will reduce the number of field visits required.
About 95% of the signalized intersections have communications and are part of the new system as of October.
Apart from the communications signal controller, vehicle detection and cameras play an essential role in troubleshooting/monitoring signals remotely. Detection systems will be upgraded at intersections as signals are updated. Staff has requested to upgrade 100 locations in the 2022 bond program.

Previous articlePublic meeting on natural area in Fort Worth
Next articleEast Fourth/East First project will enhance bike, pedestrian safety

Latest News

Transportation

East Fourth/East First project will enhance bike, pedestrian safety

FWBP Staff -
The Regional Transportation Council recently approved $23.5 million in federal funding for active transportation projects in North Texas, including a $2.3 million...
Read more
Government

Public meeting on natural area in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
Learn about the city’s work with the Trust for Public Land to help identify and prioritize natural areas for conservation at a...
Read more
Government

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $3.1 trillion

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3.1...
Read more
Government

Democrats overwhelm Republicans in latest fundraising period for Texas’ hottest U.S. House races

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune Oct. 16, 2020 "Democrats overwhelm Republicans in latest...
Read more
Government

Swamped with voter requests, the Texas secretary of state’s office has become a focus of frustration

Texas Tribune -
By Alana Rocha, The Texas Tribune Oct. 16, 2020 "Swamped with voter requests, the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101