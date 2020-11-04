Federal races of North Texas interest

57.1 F
By FWBP Staff
red white and blue flag
red white and blue flag

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

There are still plenty of votes to be counted in several races, but here is where things stand as of 12:43 a.m. Nov. 4:

In U.S. House District 12, longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Kay Granger has cruised to victory with 58% of the vote over her challenger Democrat Lisa Welch, who has received 38% of the vote and Trey Holcomb, who received 3%.

In U.S. House District 25, incumbent Republican Roger Williams has received 66% of the vote to his challenger, Democrat Julie Oliver’s 31%.

In U.S. House District 6, incumbent Republican Rep. Ron Wright was trailing his challenger Stephen Daniel, 45% to 50%.

In U.S. House District 17, Republican Pete Sessions is returning to Congress in a new district. He defeated his Democratic challenger, Rick Kenney who had 41% of the vote. Another challenger, Ted Brown, had 3% of the vote.

In the closely watched U.S. House District 24 race, former Irving Mayor, Republican Beth Van Duyne is building her lead over Candace Valenzuela has 47%.

In another closely watched race, incumbent Democrat Colin Allred has 52% of the vote to Republican challenger Genevieve Collin’s 46%.

Incumbent Democrat Marc Veasey has a comfortable lead in the U.S. House District 33 race with 70% of the vote over Fabian Cordova Vasquez’s 23%.

In the race for U.S. House District 21, down in Austin, but featuring former Fort Worth City Councilperson Wendy R. Davis, she was currently losing to incumbent Republican Chip Roy, 52% to 46%.  

In the race for Railroad Commissioner Republican James “Jim” Wright is leading with 51% of the vote to Democrat Chrysta Castaneda’s 45%.

In Texas House District 112 incumbent Republican Angie Chen Button is locked in a tight race with Democrat Brandy K. Chambers. At press time, with only a few locations reporting, the race was virtually tied at 49% each.

In Texas House District 97, another closely watched race, incumbent Republican Craig Goldman received more than 50% of the vote and is leading his Democratic challenger Elizabeth Beck, who received 45%.

Perhaps the Texas politician with the least stressful evening was Texas House Rep. Charlie Geren who was running unopposed. He received 100% of the vote.

